Ameren Corp. Employees Aid in Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

As the impact of Hurricane Harvey continues throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast, Ameren Corp. is donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with relief efforts. With an eagerness to help those affected by the flooding, Ameren employees are also providing individual contributions.

"As a region that has experienced historic flooding recently, we know the devastation that comes from these acts of nature," said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation. "As a company and industry that is on the front line of storm restoration efforts, we also know that trained storm recovery experts and financial resources are needed to help those in need. We are pleased to be able to provide both to the affected communities in Texas and the Gulf Coast during this historic storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and first responders that are being impacted by this devastating hurricane."

Ameren participates in the electric industry's mutual assistance network through Edison Electric Institute, which means the company is available to help with emergencies in other parts of the country such as Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri can also ask for help from other utilities. In total, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois have released 135 contract workers to assist with restoration efforts in Texas, and have made available additional employees to assist in relief efforts.