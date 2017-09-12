2017 International Lineman's Rodeo Team and Apprentice Events

Team Events

Apprentice Events

Apprentice Written Test

The Lineman’s Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman tasks and skills. The first Lineman’s Rodeo was held in September 1984, with 12 participating teams from Kansas and Missouri. The Rodeo has grown to over 200 teams and 250 apprentices.

The 2017 International Lineman’s Rodeo registration information for teams, apprentices and judges will be posted to the International Lineman's Rodeo website in May each year. We are asking that you volunteer (1) judge for every (3) participants sponsored by your organization.

Example: If you enter (2) 3-man teams and (6) apprentices for a total of 12 participants, we ask that you supply (4) judges.

We cannot have a successful rodeo without a sufficient number of judges for each event.

We appreciate your support and hope your participation is a rewarding experience.