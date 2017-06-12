Menu
2015 Lineman's Rodeo Addresses Safety First

Safety 24/7
In days leading up the 2015 International Lineman's Rodeo competition, linemen met to address safety first. The Safety & Training Conference opened Wednesday, Oct. 14, with Tony Crow, a motivational speaker and founder of INJAM (It's Not Just About Me) non-profit corporation. 

Other topics at the conference included rubber cover-up, human performance, public safety, flame-retardant clothing changes and 1910.269 OSHA Interpretation. 

Following are images from this year's safety conference.

