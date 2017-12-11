Know Your Surge Arresters

Whether you’ve converted over to digital or you still have conventional control and communication systems in your high-voltage substation, you depend on surge protectors to minimize the incidence of serious damage to costly components such as transformers and breakers. Take eight minutes to look at two short videos from ABB that could save your bacon, so to speak. The first provides a review of surge protector basics, and the second addresses three methods for testing your surge arresters.
