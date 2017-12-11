Menu
surge arrester video
Grid Optimization>Distribution

Know Your Surge Arresters

Whether you’ve converted over to digital or you still have conventional control and communication systems in your high-voltage substation, you depend on surge protectors to minimize the incidence of serious damage to costly components such as transformers and breakers.  Take eight minutes to look at two short videos from ABB that could save your bacon, so to speak. The first provides a review of surge protector basics, and the second addresses three methods for testing your surge arresters.

TAGS: Awareness
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
pole-mounted battery
Featured Poll: Are Pole-Mounted Utility DERs a Good Idea?
Dec 07, 2017
ohio substation
FirstEnergy's Ohio Utilities Propose to Modernize Electric System, Prep for Smart Tech
Dec 05, 2017
ev charging
NY Governor Announces $3.5 Million Available to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Use
Dec 05, 2017
connect the dots
Connecting the Dots with Distributed Energy Resources
Nov 28, 2017