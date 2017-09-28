The evolution of complex modern power systems has demanded flexible, more intelligent busbar protection schemes. As budgets shrink and skilled resources become more scarce, developing economical, adaptable, and secure schemes is paramount. Download this white paper to learn GE's top 5 reasons to implement distributed bus protection for maximum flexibility and adaptability.

Power systems have evolved in the past few decades due to the introduction of distributed energy resources and the increasing need to design the system around economic considerations rather than simplifying protection schemes. Busbar schemes of power systems thus became much larger and more complex, with reconfiguration a requirement. As a result, bus protection schemes have also had to evolve to ensure all bus configurations can be covered safely during all power system conditions, including during the reconfiguration of the bus system.

Read this paper to learn about the evolution of distributed bus protection schemes and five key considerations in implementing IEC 61850 process bus distributed bus protection schemes in modern power systems.