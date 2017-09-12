Menu
DTE energy electric system
Digital Innovations

DTE Energy Powers The District Detroit with New Substation

Newly designed electric system energizes Little Caesars Arena and surrounding entertainment district

DTE Energy is powering Little Caesars Arena –  the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons – and The District Detroit, growing neighborhoods and businesses around the venue.

DTE built a new substation, along with a customized underground electrical system, to power the multi-use facility and its high-tech entertainment features, including:

  • 45 LED displays covering 13,500 square feet
  • A projector the size of two football fields
  • The largest seamless center-hung scoreboard in North America
  • More than 16.5 million LED lights

Related: Seattle Unveils NexGen Substation

The state-of-the-art electrical system will allow arena staff to monitor the venue's energy load and reroute power as needed. DTE Energy's investment in this new infrastructure enables future economic growth in the city, making it possible for DTE to meet the electrical needs of additional businesses in areas near the arena.

"We are proud to collaborate with Olympia Entertainment to power the new arena, and for the opportunity to help ensure it's a place residents and visitors can enjoy for decades to come," said Jerry Norcia, president and COO, DTE Energy. "DTE is committed to supporting the economic growth and prosperity of the City of Detroit, and building the infrastructure necessary to meet the needs of businesses now and in the future."

DTE also is the provider of natural gas for the arena, which features 67 fireplaces in suites and lounges. Its natural gas will also power industrial grade dehumidifiers. In addition, arena staff will use natural gas heat for cooking and laundering uniforms in gas-operated dryers. 

Little Caesars Arena is one of many infrastructure projects DTE has worked on in Detroit. Other recent projects include building new infrastructure for the QLine, installing energy efficient LED lighting on a number of major Metro Detroit freeways, and converting more than 100 business customers, Detroit schools and institutions from the Detroit Public Lighting Department to DTE's energy grid.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
security in digital substation
Sponsored Content
Cyber Security for Modern Digital Substations
Sep 08, 2017
LTCB
Sponsored Content
Advanced & Reliable Switchgear Technology
Aug 30, 2017
Penelec substation upgrade
Line and Substation Equipment Work Underway in Penelec Area
Aug 09, 2017
Statcom
Sponsored Content
How STATCOM Can Solve Dynamic Grid Problems
Aug 02, 2017