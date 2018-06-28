Streamlining Grant Process for Demand Response in the Big Apple

IPKeys has successfully streamlined the process for its NYC Demand Reponse clients to access millions of dollars for clean Back-up Generator enablement. IPKeys is a Demand Response and Curtailment Services Provider services through its subsidiary www.ipkeyspowerpartners.com. The company is co-headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey and Stafford VA, with offices in California and Maryland.

Con Edison Demand Management Program (DMP)

Con Edison's current funding is $24 million to $32 million for the 2018 and 2019 periods, respectively. This DMP funding is on a first-come first-served basis and is open to Con Edison and New York Power Authority customers in New York City and Westchester.

The program is designed to assist Con Edison to lower peak load on the hottest days while enabling large clients to find innovative ways to manage energy use and save money. The goal of the DMP program is to achieve electric demand reduction in facilities through financial incentives for qualifying technologies.

By curbing electric usage during high-demand periods and being on standby, IPKeys receives payment from Con Edison and NYISO to temporarily reduce energy consumption, thereby helping maintain system reliability and contributing to the cost avoidance for significant capital infrastructure needed for "Peaker Plant" energy supply.

IPKeys is a strategic partner to the Department of Defense, Federal Government, Energy, Public Safety and Commercial sectors. We specialize in highly-secure technology integration services and engineering in advanced communications networks, innovative energy smart grids, cloud and facility-based data centers.



