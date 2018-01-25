ABB Launches Asset Optimization Software to Support Digital Transformation

ABB unveiled a new software solution this week, Ability Ellipse, to help utilities maximize asset performance and fast-track their digitalization journey.

The Ability Ellipse software solution delivers a cross-enterprise approach to connected asset lifecycle management. The comprehensive solution suite will enable electric power utilities to optimize asset utilization, drive down maintenance costs and reduce equipment failures and system outages.



Electric utilities are increasingly challenged to maintain high asset availability, performance and reliability against the backdrop of aging infrastructure and financial pressures. In addition, the number of new assets entering the grid is exploding – from smart meters and switches, to distributed energy sources such as solar and wind, to electric-vehicle charging stations.



Meanwhile as grid complexity grows, utilities face rising customer expectations and new regulations requiring higher levels of service reliability and resilience.



“We understand the challenges electric utilities face in driving greater levels of performance in an increasingly complex grid“ said Massimo Danieli, head of ABB’s Grid Automation business within the company’s Power Grids division. “With ABB Ability Ellipse, utilities can now use a single, streamlined solution for the management, maintenance and monitoring of assets enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.“



The new ABB Ability Ellipse solution offers utilities a proactive approach for predictive maintenance that combines an asset management system with collection and analysis of performance data and a comprehensive workforce management solution for dispatching crews and maintaining critical assets. Specifically, the solution unifies the functionality of ABB’s world-class solutions for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Workforce Management (WFM) and Asset Performance Management (APM).

“The biggest risk utilities face on the journey to digital transformation is the inability to unify applications and data,” said Kevin Prouty, Vice President IDC Energy Insights. “One of the most obvious starting points for utilities is to address the silo approach to asset management and workforce management in their organizations. As Asset Performance Management becomes a focal point for transforming the modern grid, it is vitally important that utilities manage their assets and labor with a cohesive strategy.”

ABB Ability Ellipse is the latest offering in the ABB Ability family. The solution embeds industry best practices and business processes and leverages real-time equipment data and the Industrial Internet of Things to connect predictive analytics and asset management systems to the mobile worker in the field. It is available either as an ‘on-premise’ or ‘Software as a Service’ solution for electric utilities and other asset-intensive sectors like renewables, transport and mining.