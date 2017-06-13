T&D World Magazine brought to you by Distributed Energy Resources More Electricity Myths, Hoaxes and Rumors Nikki Chandler | Jun 21, 2016 Start Slideshow › The rumor mill never dies, and the hoaxes and myths are either started or continue to be perpetuated. Electricity has more than its fair share of mysteries and urban legends. Start Slideshow › TAGS: Asset Management/Service 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedStudy on Distributed Energy Resources Planning Released by SEPA, Black & VeatchJun 07, 2017PGE Suspends Permits for Potential Gas PlantMay 16, 2017TenneT to Use Blockchain to Manage GridMay 15, 2017Utilities Getting Ready for the Digitally Enabled GridMay 10, 2017 Load More