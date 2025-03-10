Satellite-Powered Vegetation Management Detects Risks for Utilities

CATALYST has launched INSIGHTS Vegetation Management, a satellite-based monitoring service that identifies where networks are at greatest risk. The service replaces fixed maintenance schedules with condition-based working informed by regular network-wide intelligence. Its insights enable arborists to optimize operations by focusing inspection and maintenance crews on areas where risk is highest. The solution also provides post-work verification to confirm the effectiveness of completed vegetation management activities. Additionally, it can deliver critical insights into the extent and relative intensity of vegetation damage following extreme weather events.

INSIGHTS combines high-resolution satellite imagery with utilities’ and environmental data to identify high-risk trees and quantify threats. Unlike black-box AI models, it offers transparent, science-based risk assessments that can be customized to utility needs.

As a data-as-a-service (DaaS) solution, INSIGHTS integrates with Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms and field management tools, providing utilities with accessible actionable intelligence. Developed through CATALYST’s extensive experience in Earth observation analytics and advanced library of processing algorithms, INSIGHTS Vegetation Management delivers risk assessments tailored to utility operations.