Kathrin Gunther Appointed as Chief Transformation Officer at Executive Board of TenneT Germany

Kathrin Gunther is appointed as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) at the Executive Board of TenneT Germany, effective September 1, 2025.

Gunther will look after key functions including IT, Digital Transformation, HR and Corporate Security.

The appointment is an important step in the organizational realignment of the TenneT Group. Since 1 January 2025, TenneT has strengthened its national focus and is working in two independent organizations, TenneT Netherlands and TenneT Germany, both of which are part of the Group under a holding structure.

The new organizational setup is a requirement for potential further investor involvement in TenneT Germany.

“With Kathrin Gunther, we are gaining a driving force with sound experience at the intersection of technology, IT, and industry,” said Tim Meyerjurgens, CEO of TenneT Germany. “Together, we will continue to develop the transmission system operation – digital, flexible, and as the backbone of a future-proof energy system. I am very much looking forward to working together.