Schneider Electric Inaugurates U.S. Expansion Project in Columbia, Missouri

Schneider Electric has inaugurated a U.S. expansion project in Columbia, Missouri, alongside Governor Mike Kehoe and other local government and business leaders.

The company plans to add 58,000-square-foot area to its existing Columbia manufacturing facility. By deploying new manufacturing technologies, expanding capacity, and optimizing the floor plan, the facility will help Schneider Electric streamline production of molded case circuit breakers, air circuit breakers and order fulfillment processes with improved domestic supply chain resilience.

The planned expansion will create more than 200 new jobs in Missouri upon completion.

The Columbia expansion project is part of Schneider Electric's U.S. investment plan to support the nation's energy and AI infrastructure, boost domestic manufacturing, and strengthen national energy security. The investment planned across the U.S. is a capital expenditure commitment by the company and is expected to create over 1,000 new jobs nationwide.

"The U.S. is experiencing growing demand needed to power AI and energy infrastructure. With this expansion, we are proving our commitment to help our customers meet this unprecedented growth," said Agustin Lopez Diaz, Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain, North America at Schneider Electric. "Schneider Electric is grateful for our partnership with Missouri Governor Kehoe, and we are proud to be expanding and modernizing facilities like this one in Columbia to streamline operations, create new jobs, support our customers' energy efficiency needs, and create impact."