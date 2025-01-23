Hitachi Energy to Expand Transformers Components Factory in Pitea, Sweden

Hitachi Energy is investing in new machinery and increasing number of employees by 50 percent to expand its transformers components factory in Pitea.

The investment addresses the growing demand for power transmission equipment worldwide, driven by the energy transition.

The factory in Pitea produces composite insulators used in transformers, circuit breakers, and power electronics, components in systems that contribute to and enable the transfer of large amounts of energy between countries and over long distances. The expanded factory will be able to increase the amount of available equipment, improve operations, and facilitate planning and material handling in the production flow.

Three separate production lines for small insulators, large insulators, and cylinders for tap changers will be created. The expanded factory is scheduled for commissioning in the fall of 2026.

The workforce is expected to grow to approximately 300 employees by 2030 as compared to the current strength of approximately 200 people.