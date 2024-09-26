CenterPoint Energy Launches an Informational Website for Customers, Stakeholders and General Public

CenterPoint Energy has launched an informational website to provide customers, stakeholders and the general public with facts about the company, its actions and its services across a wide range of important topics, including CenterPoint's investment in the grid, the steps it is taking to strengthen resiliency, customer rates and the company's commitment to customer affordability.

The website will address questions raised by customers in the open houses conducted by CenterPoint throughout the Greater Houston area, as well as other customer forums. Topics covered on the site include:

· CenterPoint's Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative

· Facts about customer bills

· CenterPoint's investment in its infrastructure in the Greater Houston area

· CenterPoint's cloud-based outage tracker

· Facts about undergrounding power lines

CenterPoint will continue to update the site with more topics and facts as well as highlight this new resource across the company's social media channels, as part of an ongoing effort to keep the public informed.