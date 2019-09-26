Guide to Help Energy Utilities with Asset Management

Tripwire, Inc. recently announced it has been working closely with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on a project to help energy utilities and the oil and gas industry develop an automated solution to better manage their industrial control system (ICS) assets.

The NCCoE is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses' most pressing cybersecurity challenges. It has recently released a draft practice guide, NIST Special Publication 1800-23, Energy Sector Asset Management.

The practice guide aims to help energy sector companies implement an asset management solution to monitor and manage ICS assets at all times. Standards and best practices were used to deploy strong asset management solutions that use open and scalable standards. The guide also maps capabilities to NIST guidance and control families, including the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

"Many organizations lack a complete view of their operational technology (OT) assets and processes. This guide presents the cybersecurity risks associated with a lack of visibility of energy sector assets and how to mitigate those risks using commercially available technology," said Jim McCarthy, NCCoE senior security engineer.

The practice guide demonstrates how commercially available technologies, like Tripwire Industrial Visibility, can be integrated with existing tools to monitor activity in industrial control environments and detect anomalies.

"Tripwire provides industrial organizations visibility into cyber events that could affect the safety, productivity, and quality of their operations," said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy. "Our anomaly detection capabilities deliver deep, granular visibility into industrial devices and network activity to provide a baseline of normal operations and alerts to any changes, without disrupting operational processes."

The practice guide is available for download here.