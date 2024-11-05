Utilities Must Reinvent Themselves to Harness the AI-Driven Data Center Boom

The opportunity cost and risks of massive investments in data center projects may outweigh the benefits for some utilities. Yet, missing out on the growth opportunity is also a big risk. Those that pursue it face a high-wire act—moving quickly and boldly while ensuring reliability, affordability, and sustainability. If they move too slowly, data centers will look elsewhere or invest in behind-the-meter solutions such as on-site renewable energy.

To meet this challenge, utilities must revamp their business models. Data center customers have substantial financial resources and are willing to collaborate to find creative solutions such as innovative rate structures, long-term contracts, and joint ventures. Utilities must also modernize their operating model to accelerate resource planning and infrastructure development, balancing the pressure to move quickly in a heavily regulated industry.

Leading utilities are concentrating on five critical steps:

Rationalizing the customer pipeline. Emerging leaders prioritize serious buyers and assess project readiness, committing only to customers with firm plans in order to avoid underutilized capital investments. (For instance, have they scoped out land and developed a schematic for the new facility? Will they commit to minimum demand charges and long-term contracts?)

Developing a feasible resource plan. Leading utilities rapidly model multiple resource scenarios that meet the needs of customers, regulators, and the utility, focusing on execution over the next 2 to 5 years in addition to the historical 5- to 20-year view. One utility conducted rigorous diligence discussions with each prospective data center customer, including assessing willingness to participate in demand response programs and fund up-front capital. The utility's modeling revealed that over the next 10 years, some scenarios would require building more than twice the capacity the utility had added over the previous two decades. This assessment helped the utility determine the load demand it could serve and inform the capital investments required to meet data centers' rapid timelines.

Getting creative on pricing and financing. Some utilities are developing new rate designs that ensure data centers bear the full incremental costs of their energy usage. Long-term contracts with minimum charges protect other customer groups and ensure the utility can recoup its investment. While such practices aren't entirely new, the scale of the required investments has led to stricter contractual terms. Utilities are also exploring models in which large customers help directly fund clean energy projects and grid infrastructure improvements.

Innovating for speed and efficiency. Delivering on data center customers' rapid timelines requires utilities to work differently. Accelerating decision making, engaging stakeholders earlier in the process, and leveraging Agile approaches and newer technologies will be imperative. Commercial teams may need to revamp their processes and upskill employees to manage more complex negotiations with sophisticated data center operators. One utility created a small program management team to coordinate data center business activities across functions and develop creative ideas for overhauling its traditional practices to better serve these customers.

Working more closely with industry partners. It may feel uncomfortable, but effective utilities will leverage industry partners' expertise and resources. Working with developers that can bring projects online faster and at lower cost would allow utilities to meet ambitious timelines without overstretching their own capabilities.

The most successful utilities will establish a long-term strategy that strikes the right balance between pursuing the data center opportunity and maintaining a reliable, safe, affordable, and sustainable energy grid. They also won’t fear reimagining what a utility company could be. Asset managers? Technology companies? These might sound extreme, but the emerging leaders are looking toward the future with a willingness to challenge paradigms and transform to seize opportunities.

