Spotlight on a Super Session: Featuring Moderator Dr. Shay Bahramirad of LUMA

The IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exhibition will once again feature Super Sessions. The first session, moderated by Dr. Shay Bahramirad of LUMA Energy in Puerto Rico, will be titled, "Mind the Gap - Policy and Regulation for Accelerating the Grid of Tomorrow."

The session will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May, 7, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

About the Session

The urgency to mitigate climate change necessitates a critical examination of existing policies to bridge the gap between aspirations and achievable outcomes. This panel session brings together leading experts and policymakers to dissect the intricacies of current state and federal policies, identifying the chasms inhibiting the fulfillment of greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals.

Focusing on the electric sector and the imperative of efficient electrification in transportation and buildings, the discussion will scrutinize policy gaps hindering progress in these pivotal areas. Panelists will deliberate on the discrepancies between policy intentions and on-ground realities, spotlighting actionable measures essential for accelerating the transition toward a sustainable, decarbonized future.

By illuminating these policy gaps and advocating for targeted actions, this session aims to galvanize stakeholders, fostering a shared understanding and collaborative pathways to drive meaningful policy reform.

Join the IEEE PES T&D attendees for an illuminating dialogue that navigates the complex terrain of policy and regulation, vital for steering the grid of tomorrow towards ambitious GHG reduction targets.

