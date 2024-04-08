Exhibitor Manufacturers Substation Signs Built to Last

Tech Products, Inc., which is exhibiting in Booth #3028 at the 2024 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exhibition, has been making Everlast substation signs in the United States by a veteran-owned business since 1948.

The Everlast product line is unique and patented to work in any weather condition or environmental hazard. It has been field tested for 38 years and UL tested for 43 years.

"If you use an Everlast Substation sign today you will still be able to read the sign 43 years from today," the company stated.

Tech Products, Inc. has an art department trained in the latest NESC, ANSI, OSHA and MUTCD standards to make sure signage is up to the current codes. The company also has a customer service department who can help guide customers through the best practices for their substation signage.

