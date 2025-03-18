Bruno Meyer has over 38 years’ experience in industry in the field of energy.

He joined EDF (Electricité de France) in 1985 where he held several senior management positions during his career. Amongst others, he was director of R&D Department on Power Systems and Electrical Equipment, and VP for R&D Transmission & Distribution for EDF.

In 2009 he joined at Transmission Operator, RTE, as Senior Executive. From 2011 to 2016 he was CEO of ARTERIA, RTE subsidiary in the field of telecommunications.

Recognized as an international expert, his fields of expertise include power systems dynamics, power system planning, electrical equipment and energy economics and regulation. He is the author of over 60 papers or conference papers in the field of energy, including a book on Power Systems simulation.

Meyer has a Ph.D, from Edinburgh University, an M.Sc. from Sao Paulo University and a B.Sc. from Unicamp (Brazi). He was elevated to the grade of IEEE Fellow in 2008.

He was 2022 IEEE Vice President Technical Activities (TAB) and has been of member of the Board of Directors of IEEE for 3 years, where he launched a program on Climate Change. He is also president of the consulting firm ConsultBKM (www.consultbkm.fr)

Since 2021, Bruno Meyer is Secretary General of GO15, a global association of Very Large Power Grid Operators (www.go15.org).