Clift Pompée is the Vice President of Power & Emissions at Compass Datacenters LLC, an American multinational designer and constructor of data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers across the globe. Pompée responsibilities include facilitating productive engagements with utility companies. His career before Compass spanned decades in the utility space. Most recently, Pompée was the Managing Director of Generation Technology for Duke Energy, where he helped develop and plan the strategy to accelerate emerging generation technologies to achieve Duke Energy’s net-zero carbon emissions transition.