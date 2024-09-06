Jonathan Olsen ([email protected]) is a Health, Safety, Fire and Environmental Manager with more than 20 years of experience across the energy, manufacturing and biotech industries. His experience includes development and implementation of health, safety and environment management systems; compliance, permitting and coordination of emergency response activities; hazardous waste reduction and management; implementing strategies for investigation and closure of impacted sites; and coordination with state and federal regulators, including negotiation to establish alternative closure criteria. Jonathan manages projects from the proposal stage to final report preparation and submission including all aspects of field operations, subcontractor management and executive or regulatory interface.