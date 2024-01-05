John T. Henning, PE, leads the Energy Market at Olsson, serving utility, district energy, and renewable energy clients. John is an accomplished geotechnical engineer with experience in project management, quality assurance, and project delivery in power generation, delivery, and storage; pipeline infrastructure, and energy capture. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in civil engineering from Bucknell University and has served as a member the Energy Nexus Committee for the American Society of Civil Engineers and currently serves on the Energy Committee for the American Council of Engineering Companies.