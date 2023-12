Andrew Mulherkar (Product Manager, Remote Grids at PG&E): Andrew is a product manager on the Remote Grid team at PG&E, where he focuses on strategy and project development. Prior to PG&E, Andrew worked on grid modernization and utility evolution in roles at Bidgely, Southern Company, and Greentech Media. Andrew holds an MBA from Yale University and bachelor’s degrees from Tufts University and New England Conservatory.