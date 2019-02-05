FERC, DOE Announce Technical Conference on Energy Infrastructure Security Practices

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE) have announced that they will co-host a technical conference on ‘Security Investments for Energy Infrastructure’ to discuss security practices to protect energy infrastructure.

The conference will take place at the FERC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

“The threats against our nation’s energy infrastructure, particularly the electric and natural gas sectors, continue to grow and the responsibility for protecting our energy infrastructure is shared across industry as well as the states and the federal government,” FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee said. “In light of this shared responsibility, we will join with DOE to explore current threats against energy infrastructure, best practices for mitigation, current incentives for investing in physical and cyber security protections, and current cost-recovery practices at both the state and federal level.”

“We look forward to building upon our partnership with FERC to jointly discuss and find solutions for the emerging threats facing our critical energy infrastructure,” said the DOE Assistant Secretary of Electricity, Bruce Walker.

“This conference will create a dialogue to explore how federal and state authorities can facilitate investments to improve the security of energy infrastructure.”