New York State Launches US$1 Miillion Home Energy Rating Pilot

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) recently announced that a total of US$1 million is available to qualified home energy contractors and home inspectors through a four-phase, multi-year Home Energy Rating Pilot. The Pilot, which is targeted at one to four family homes, will help homeowners who are ready to invest in their homes and are looking for independent, trustworthy energy performance information. Once approved through a competitive selection process, qualified contractors and home inspectors will provide those homeowners with home energy performance ratings, including opportunities for improving their energy performance and thereby enhancing the durability, comfort and safety of their homes.

This pilot supports Governor Cuomo’s New Efficiency: New York 2025, energy efficiency target to reduce energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs (British thermal units) below predicted energy use in 2025, the equivalent to energy consumed by 1.8 million New York homes. Meeting the target will accelerate achievement of energy efficiency in the next seven years by more than 40% over the current path. The new energy efficiency target will set New York State on a path to achieve annual electric efficiency savings of 3% of investor-owned utility sales in 2025 and will put the state on a path to a carbon-free economy.

Funding for this program is part of the state’s 10-year, US$5.3 billion Clean Energy Fund, a core component of New York State’s Reforming the Energy Vision strategy to achieve a clean, resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers.

Alicia Barton, president and CEO, NYSERDA said: “Reducing energy use in homes is a key component to achieving Governor Cuomo’s ambitious energy efficiency target and lays the foundation for greater energy savings across the state. By piloting these home energy ratings, New Yorkers will have access to a beneficial tool to identify potential high-performing energy features for their homes and prioritize areas that can be upgraded to make it more energy efficient, comfortable and lower costs.”

Home energy ratings are similar to a miles per gallon rating on a car, providing easy-to-understand visual reports that give the homeowners insight into how their home performs in areas like insulation, air sealing, heating and cooling efficiency, and hot water heating. Each rating comes with a list of recommendations or an improvement plan that helps the homeowner plan upgrades to increase the efficiency, comfort and value of their home.

Two home energy rating systems will be piloted, one by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Energy Score and the other, by Pearl Home Certification from Pearl, a private residential energy efficiency certification firm. Six locations across the state were selected to evaluate the impact the rating systems will have on consumer awareness and demand for energy efficiency services in different geographic areas.

Home Energy Score will be offered in:

Queens

Broome County

Town of Tonawanda

Pearl Home Certification will be offered in:

Staten Island

Tompkins County

Town of Irondequoit

The pilot is being offered in four phases over the next two to three years: