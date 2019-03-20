GridPoint Program Simplifies Demand Response

GridPoint has launched an OpenADR 2.0 certified, automated demand response (DR) program, available to customers and various partner networks nationwide. GridPoint’s flexible solution can support direct utility programs, act as the aggregator or integrate with other DR aggregators based on customer preference. This program adds a layer of value on top of energy reduction savings. By value stacking solutions together into one platform, GridPoint is creating a foundation that can be built upon and integrated with new technologies as society adapts to changing energy needs and standards.

GridPoint bridges the gap between utilities, partners and customers to make DR simple. While GridPoint has historically participated in DR programs on behalf of customers, this launch consolidates participation on a new platform that is modular, flexible and more scalable for a greater variety of programs. This full-service approach is designed to increase adoption of DR, within traditional and new markets, to better support energy supply challenges, energy savings, and sustainability goals. Traditionally large buildings have been the main source of load curtailment during an event. Now GridPoint’s automated DR program paired with reduced energy costs and utility rebates makes it easier, and more worthwhile, for customers with smaller, or fewer, buildings to participate and contribute to a more flexible grid.

Granular data collected by GridPoint’s platform paired with powerful algorithms, analytics and building controls provides real-time visibility on the load profile, and availability of flexible load, to manage peaks and stabilize the grid. “On the customer side, this means greater savings built upon the success of traditional energy management programs through incentives and rebates,” says Deepak Budhiraja VP, product management, at GridPoint. “On the utility side, this enables a new reliable load source provided by the underserved SMB market. With more buildings enrolled in these programs, utilities are better able to shape, shift and manipulate loads when the grid is stressed.”

A custom DR strategy is created for a customer based on goals and asset-level data. The customer is then enrolled in best-fit programs through GridPoint’s vast network of utilities and partners. When an event is dispatched by a utility, the customer is notified, and load curtailment is automated through GridPoint’s platform. Facility and energy managers are able to monitor the event in real time, through notifications and cloud-based software — GridPoint Energy Manager — and are also able to view trended data post-event to measure success and validate projects.