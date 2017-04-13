ASCE 2017 Infrastructure Report Card: Energy Industry, Like USA Overall, Gets a D+

In its 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has given ratings and improvement suggestions for 16 categories of infrastructure. The report, which is released every four years, began in 2001, making the 2017 Report Card the fifth edition in the series.

As in 2013, America’s cumulative GPA is once again a D+. The 2017 grades range from a B for Rail to a D- for Transit.

The electric utility industry is part of the report’s Energy category, which had a D+, as it did in 2013. Another five categories whose grades were unchanged since 2013 were Aviation, Bridges, Dams, Drinking Water, Energy, and Roads.

According to the report, “the areas of infrastructure that improved benefited from vocal leadership, thoughtful policymaking, and investments that garnered results. These improvements demonstrate what can be accomplished when solutions that move projects forward are approved and implemented.”

On page 45 of the report, the following recommendations were made for our industry (along with the Energy sector’s sub segment of the Oil & Gas industry) to improve: