American Electric Power and Edison International Awarded 2017 Edison Award

American Electric Power (AEP) and Edison International this week received the Edison Electric Institute's 2017 Edison Award, the electric power industry's most prestigious honor. A panel of former energy company chief executives selected AEP and Edison International for the 89th annual award from a group of distinguished finalists.

AEP received the 2017 Edison Award for its patented Breakthrough Overhead Line Design (BOLD), an innovative new concept in transmission line design. The AEP team was challenged to push the envelope to innovate and develop a transformative improvement in the way energy is delivered. Engineers aimed to develop a high-capacity, high-efficiency, cost-effective solution with minimal public impact. The resulting BOLD transformational line design delivers more capacity and higher efficiency than previously possible. T&D World covered this design in its November issue.

"Our industry is making important investments in innovative new technologies that are helping to improve reliability, energy grid resiliency, and services for customers," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "AEP's BOLD project is another great example of the industry implementing innovative solutions. The BOLD technology is a transformational line design for the electric power industry, increasing efficiency and reliability. Congratulations to the outstanding team at AEP for their terrific achievement in earning the 2017 Edison Award."

Edison International and its Southern California Edison (SCE) subsidiary earned the 2017 Edison Award for leading the construction of the world's first hybrid battery and natural gas turbine power plants. The Hybrid Enhanced Gas Turbines are fully operational at SCE's Center Peaker Plant in Norwalk and Grapeland Peaker in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The enhanced natural gas turbines have achieved unprecedented levels of operational flexibility and are capable of responding to electric system needs instantaneously, while at the same time reducing operating costs and emissions.

"Southern California Edison's innovative Hybrid Enhanced Gas Turbine is a tremendous accomplishment that exemplifies the industry's commitment to finding innovative solutions for customers," said Kuhn. "This project's unique design, which lowers emissions and improves efficiency, will set a precedent in the industry. The SCE team is truly deserving of the 2017 Edison Award."