Menu
meter Landis + Gyr
Smart Utility>Metering

JEA Accelerates Advanced Metering Deployment

Jacksonville Electric Authority will add 250,000 meters to its existing Landis+Gyr network to expand smart grid program

Landis+Gyr announced that JEA has signed a purchase agreement to accelerate its advanced metering deployment over the next 30 months by deploying the remaining 250,000 electric meters on its distribution system.

Landis+Gyr currently manages JEA's advanced metering and network infrastructure under a long-term managed services contract. The contract scope has expanded over the years to include enhanced SaaS data services and infrastructure support.

"The decision to accelerate our metering deployment is based on our desire to continue improving customer support initiatives, including areas of data analytics and prepayment programs," said Kerri Stewart, Chief Customer Officer at JEA. "The enhanced data and connectivity is also critically important in our ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency and resiliency of our severe storm restoration process during hurricane season. This technology will allow for quicker restoration with better information flowing between JEA and its customers."

Landis+Gyr's multi-purpose Gridstream network is already deployed at the utility and provides coverage for JEA's expanding population of 850,000 electric and water meters. Additionally, the network can be leveraged for street lighting, distribution automation and consumer engagement technologies.

"JEA and Landis+Gyr have worked together for nearly two decades and we are excited to be a part of new initiatives that deliver enhanced reliability, customer services and safety," said Tim Weidenbach, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Operations at Landis+Gyr. "This project highlights the importance of smart grid technology for emerging consumer engagement needs, while encouraging the development of new smart city applications in the future."

More information is at this link.

TAGS: Decision
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Jacksonville, Florida
City of Jacksonville Considers Privatizing JEA
Feb 22, 2018
smart city
Landis+Gyr Expands Public Power Business in North America
Feb 22, 2018
High power electricty grid powering the city
Wisconsin Public Service to Deploy Landis+Gyr AMI Network Platform
Jan 10, 2018
smart meter
Mississippi Power’s AMI Filing Approved
May 23, 2018