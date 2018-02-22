Landis+Gyr Expands Public Power Business in North America

Landis+Gyr reported continued growth with public power utilities during 2017, signing 46 contracts for smart grid technology and services.

The contracts represent a wide variety of market offerings, including more than 350,000 metering endpoints, along with distribution automation and load management devices, software, and smart grid services. Utilities such as Wyrulec Company in Wyoming and Pioneer Electric in Alabama signed contracts to replace legacy advanced metering technology with Landis+Gyr’s RF Mesh platform. Seattle City Light deployed advanced grid analytics to improve asset monitoring and reliability.

“As public power utilities plan for the future of grid automation, we’re seeing increased interest in the technology that enables more communications flexibility and distributed intelligence,” said Tim Weidenbach, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Operations at Landis+Gyr. “Landis+Gyr already has proven the versatility to scale deployments as large as 27 million endpoints, as we are doing in Japan, while efficiently meeting the requirements of utilities of any size. Combined with the launch of our Gridstream® Connect offering, we provide a viable transition from AMI to a network of IoT sensors that supports grid intelligence from the substation to the endpoint.”

Activity in the public power sector mirrors the growth in grid modernization projects at investor-owned utilities in North America. Landis+Gyr reported expansion of smart grid projects at Ameren and PPL, along with a new project at Tucson Electric Power. Meanwhile, the largest smart grid project in the world at TEPCO passed the halfway mark for endpoints deployed.

Landis+Gyr has successfully implemented some of the largest advanced metering and grid automation deployments in North America and around the world. The company’s Gridstream Connect solution is a standards-based, IoT platform with the ability to leverage multiple communication systems and protocols to deliver unmatched interoperability with intelligent metering, grid automation and consumer engagement devices.