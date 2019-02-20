The technological evolution of automatic transfer switches (ATSs) has provided several advantages not available with their electromechanical predecessors. Modern ATSs have faster transfer rates, phase monitoring capabilities, and a variety of other beneficial control and monitoring options. Unfortunately, the components performing these valuable functions are sensitive and highly susceptible to failure.

Download this white paper to learn about:

Common Modern ATS Failure Modes

Causes of These Failure Modes

Easy to Implement Prevention Strategies

