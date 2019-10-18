Often referred to as "the Internet of electricity," Smart Grid technologies give utility operators the new capabilities they need to achieve greater efficiencies, increased reliability, and higher integration of renewable energy sources that will enable them to remain competitive and sustainable in the 21st century. In order to achieve these goals, the voltage dividers used in the power sensors that monitor voltages, currents, and other vital signs at critical points throughout Smart Grids' transmission and distribution chains must be more accurate, more responsive and more reliable than ever.

This Q&A will familiarize you with Smart Grids, the vital role that power sensors play in their operation, and how resistive divider networks have evolved to help those sensors meet the demands of tomorrow's power grids.

Sponsored by: