Using a power grid to load test can make it impossible to mimic real-life testing scenarios that demonstrate proper performance levels, failing to uncover potential problems within a power system. Load testing can reduce the margin of error during your commissioning process and ensure your customers and facilities have consistent power.

ComRent’s latest white paper, Reduce Your Margin of Error with Load Bank Testing, explains the basics of how the grid works, why power fluctuations are the norm, and how using a load bank can allow for faster and more accurate load testing.

Sponsored by: