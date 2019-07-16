At Skyward and Verizon, we’re working to connect drones to wireless networks in order to unlock their transformative capabilities in ways that we’re only just beginning to imagine. In particular, innovative companies that want to leverage autonomy, artificial intelligence, and beyond visual line of sight flights can benefit from connected drones.



With all these changes coming so quickly, it can be confusing to set up a drone program ready to adapt to tomorrow’s technology and regulatory advances, while still producing today’s deliverables and ROI.



This guide covers:

The difference between 4G and 5G connectivity

Potential use cases

How to evaluate and prepare for BVLOS, AI, and autonomy

Practical tips to ensure your drone operations achieve ROI today and can adapt to coming innovations

Sponsored by: