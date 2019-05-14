Vehicle-based cellular gateways or routers establish a continuous, reliable and secure internet connection for utility field personnel, giving them access to corporate applications and enabling two-way communications. These vehicle area networks (VANs) also deliver significant cost savings and benefits that deliver a positive return on investment.

Utility cost savings can be realized through lower subscription and cellular connection costs and reduced downtime for equipment. Benefits include increased field worker productivity, improved logistics and improved fleet management and safety.

Download this white paper to learn how vehicle area networks can:

Lower your OpEx, IT and asset costs

Improve your fleet management efficiencies and worker safety

