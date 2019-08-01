Due to the nature of line work, linemen must often navigate remote and rugged terrain. While some infrastructure is located near roadways or well-maintained right of ways, other poles and towers are situated on mountaintops, environmentally sensitive lands or thick forests.

By turning to a helicopter contractor, electric utilities can access these out-of-the-way structures and improve the productivity of their line crews. Helicopters can not only transport linemen and materials, but they can also aid in setting towers, stringing line and inspecting infrastructure. Explore the possibilities by downloading this white paper today.

Sponsored By: