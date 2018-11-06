The growing need for reliable power supply has increased the demand for aging substation infrastructure redevelopment and driven new substation implementation into crowded cities and other demanding locations. Utilities seeking to effectively respond to the myriad of substation challenges can benefit significantly from digitalization and applications that address the interdependencies of the many disciplines and workflows involved in designing and upgrading substations. Digital engineering models, intelligent 2D electrical and 3D physical substation models, can help utilities save time and money in the planning, design, and construction phases of the substation lifecycle. The models also support operations and maintenance (O&M) teams in forecasting problems and improving asset performance through the convergence of information, operational, and engineering technologies. The innovative substation projects presented in this eBook were selected from Bentley’s Be Inspired Awards program. The program annually recognizes the world’s most outstanding infrastructure projects. The projects are submitted by Bentley’s software users and judged by a jury of independent experts who adhere to the highest standards in determining which of the projects exemplify innovation, superior vision, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality and productivity.

