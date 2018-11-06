Currently, the vast majority of the world’s electric power grid utilizes “ACSR“ (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced) bare overhead conductors, a technology that was introduced over 100 years ago. Recently a number of “Advanced Conductor” technologies have emerged that offer varying degrees of improved efficiency, capacity, reliability and resilience. This paper, compiled via feedback from a number of conductor manufacturers, industry experts, trade and government associations, provides reliable insight into the current technologies and trends that are reshaping the electrical transmission industry, worldwide.

