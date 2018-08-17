Date: Thursday, September 20, 2018

As cities grow due to rapid urbanization, manhole explosions are becoming a serious public hazard and a nightmare to utilities that maintain manhole infrastructures. Due to aging electrical cables and lack of insight on why these events occur, the potential for manhole explosions to injure people and destroy property is steadily rising. This presentation identifies the fundamental causes of manhole fires and explosions in duct-manhole systems and sheds light on whether these events are fueled by electrical energy, chemical energy, or both. The presentation also dissects the complex interactions between the electrical cables and chemistry that happen inside the manhole infrastructure so that resources can be intelligently focused to prevent explosions from occurring.



Attend this live webinar to learn:

The main ingredients for a manhole explosion.

The density and volatility of gases within manhole infrastructures.

How faults contribute to explosions in primary and secondary cables.

