Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Time: 2:00PM EST

Duration: 45 minutes

The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) was established in the U.S. to operate and maintain the first nationwide high-speed broadband wireless network dedicated to help first responders save lives and keep communities safe. FirstNet separates first responder communications from consumer and commercial cellular traffic and provides improved quality of service (QoS), and priority and preemption for first responders during a crisis.

The next phase of FirstNet is focused on utilities. Electric, Gas and Water utilities also qualify for FirstNet usage as restoration of their services are critical in saving lives and keeping communities safe. FirstNet provides utilities increased access to extended primary service during natural disasters when communications are critical and public cellular networks may be overwhelmed.

FirstNet will also bring wireless coverage to areas that haven’t been served in the past. This will give rural utilities, like cooperatives, access to broadband services, putting cutting-edge technologies now within their reach. The markets served by utilities and remote areas are ready for innovation and disruption.

Join our industry experts for this insightful webinar as they discuss the need for utilities to advance their communication technologies. Discover how FirstNet can help utilities gain reliable, secure and resilient communications that complements and connects to their primary networks.

Register for this webinar and learn:

• Critical networking strategies for field workers and grid equipment during disasters

• The importance of FirstNet (priority service) to utilities and manufacturers

• Future predictions for FirstNet and utilities

Speakers

John Villali

Research Director, Energy Insights

IDC

Brian Wozniak

Mobility Field Solutions Consultant

AT&T

Warren Westrup

Director of Business Development, Utilities and Industrial

Sierra Wireless