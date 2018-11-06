Date: Thursday, December 06, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

The case for using high-voltage underground transmission cable systems continues to gain momentum. There are many benefits, including system safety and reliability; all with minimal impacts to the visual environment. Installing high-voltage underground transmission cable, however, can often pose unique engineering and installation challenges. A wrong decision during installation can pose significant safety risks, in addition to amplifying both project costs and future maintenance costs.

In this webinar we will discuss:

Best practices for installing high-voltage underground transmission cable

Lessons learned from unique situations faced by our expert field team

Options available for cable conductors, insulation, shielding, jackets, and accessories

Speaker:

Randy Denmon, P.E.

Director Underground Transmission Cable Systems

Southwire

