Date: Thursday, December 06, 2018
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time
Duration: 1 hour
Sponsored by:
The case for using high-voltage underground transmission cable systems continues to gain momentum. There are many benefits, including system safety and reliability; all with minimal impacts to the visual environment. Installing high-voltage underground transmission cable, however, can often pose unique engineering and installation challenges. A wrong decision during installation can pose significant safety risks, in addition to amplifying both project costs and future maintenance costs.
In this webinar we will discuss:
- Best practices for installing high-voltage underground transmission cable
- Lessons learned from unique situations faced by our expert field team
- Options available for cable conductors, insulation, shielding, jackets, and accessories
Speaker:
|Randy Denmon, P.E.
Director Underground Transmission Cable Systems
Southwire
Register Below!