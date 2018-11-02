Date: Thursday, November 29, 2018

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

The aim of this webinar is to provide insights into how energy utilities can easily connect a large number of smart meters on the networks of their choice, manage the device connectivity in one place to improve billing data quality and quantity, as well as gather data for operational analytics. By adopting smart meters which use eUICC technology, utilities can help OEMs lower the cost, increase useful life and deployment scale of devices. Also, by leveraging unified connectivity management utilities can enhance customer satisfaction by providing their customers better visibility and control over energy consumption.

Speaker:

Niall Strachan

Sr. Engineering Manager,

Pelion Connectivity Management,

IoT Service Group

ARM

Register Below!