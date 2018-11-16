Date: Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Utilities are faced with the ever-increasing complexity of integrating distributed energy resources into a grid designed for radial flow. The operational tools available to utilities are typically proprietary, large, costly and built on antiquated information architectures. This makes integration difficult, slow and expensive.

Avista and Duke Energy, along with APS and Entergy, are launching a utility industry-led effort to build an open-source operating system for the electric system called OpenDSP, short for Open Distributed System Platform. OpenDSP is intended for use by utilities of all sizes and open to development by vendors of any size. It is being defined by utilities with input from a committee of stakeholders. The U.S. Department of Energy is a key participant, providing research to fast-track the effort.

The schedule for OpenDSP delivers the first beta in the third quarter of 2019 and a second complete beta by the first quarter of 2020. Avista and Duke Energy both will be working on applications to deliver with OpenDSP. The applications center around ADMS functions and DER/switch segment management. An open-source foundation will be set up to manage the code going forward.

This webinar will go into detail about how interested parties can get involved.

