Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Time: 2:00PM EST

Duration: 1 hour

Utility companies today face challenges on many fronts—meeting consumer expectations and regulatory requirements, addressing aging infrastructure and maximizing profits. To maintain market agility, utilities must adapt to change more quickly, increase their focus on value-added services and continue to monitor, control and manage the demands of customers.

To increase operational efficiency, utilities are migrating more to smart grids which integrates traditional grid infrastructure with sensor and communication technologies to collect and process large amounts of data. With a large complex network composed of millions of devices and remote entities connected with each other, such a massive network comes with many security concerns and potential vulnerabilities.

This webinar provides key insights into the building blocks in security solutions for the smart grid network to mitigate risk for the modern utility infrastructure.

Key Topics for Discussion

A snapshot of modernizing efforts in technology and market developments

Recommendations for cybersecurity investments

How to assess your level of security readiness with a Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model

Considerations for deploying secure IoT solutions and selecting the right partners

Speakers

Dan Shey

Vice President, Enabling Platforms

ABI Research Andrew Johnson

Senior Product Manager, AirLink Networking Solutions

Sierra Wireless

