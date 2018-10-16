Date: Thursday, November 15, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

Customer expectations regarding reliable and resilient power continue to grow. In addition, local and state economies depend on uninterrupted electrical service now more than ever.

With the growing importance of high performance, more reliable and resilient electrical infrastructure, the power industry must explore new ideas to ensure the grid is strong in the face of rising consumer demand, extreme weather events and security threats. Join us as utility representatives discuss strategic initiatives aimed at improving grid resiliency and reducing restoration time for their customers.

This live webinar will explore:

New ideas and methods for improving reliability

Keeping consumer impact at minimum levels

The impact of strategic and targeted undergrounding of overhead lines on resiliency and restoration times

This is the second webinar in a three-part series sponsored by Dow addressing challenges facing the industry.

Speakers:



Brent Richardson

Manager, End Use Marketing, North America

Dow



Alan Bradshaw

Director - Strategic Underground

Dominion Energy



Kenneth McCraw

Project Director - Targeted Undergrounding Program

Duke Energy

