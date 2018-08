Date: Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Time: 2:00pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Find out how continuously improved design & installation methods have kept reliable spacer cable systems in the air for almost 70 years. Topics covered will include best practices for installations, reliability, storm hardening, environmental stewardship, wildfire mitigation, new technology, and more.

Speaker:

Brian J. Trager

Director, Technology & International

Marmon Utility LLC