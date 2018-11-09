Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Duration: 1 hour

This webinar will expand upon the information shared in our November webinar, “Meeting customer expectations: Strategic and data-driven grid resiliency programs.”

We will explore details on how to build an effective program to increase utility system resiliency in ways that will benefit all utility customers. Two industry experts will share details on the system modeling, data development and financial models that are needed for resiliency programs to gain successful internal approvals and utility commission support.

This live webinar will explore:

Development of metrics and data that support severe weather resiliency programs

Creating financial cost/benefit models that demonstrate value for all utility customers

Speakers:

Dr. Richard Brown

Principal in the Electrical Engineering Practice

Exponent Dr. Peter Larsen

Assistant Leader, Electricity Markets & Policy Group

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Brent Richardson

Manager, End Use Marketing, North America

Dow

Register Below!