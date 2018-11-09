Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time
Duration: 1 hour
This webinar will expand upon the information shared in our November webinar, “Meeting customer expectations: Strategic and data-driven grid resiliency programs.”
We will explore details on how to build an effective program to increase utility system resiliency in ways that will benefit all utility customers. Two industry experts will share details on the system modeling, data development and financial models that are needed for resiliency programs to gain successful internal approvals and utility commission support.
This live webinar will explore:
- Development of metrics and data that support severe weather resiliency programs
- Creating financial cost/benefit models that demonstrate value for all utility customers
Speakers:
|Dr. Richard Brown
Principal in the Electrical Engineering Practice
Exponent
|Dr. Peter Larsen
Assistant Leader, Electricity Markets & Policy Group
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
|Brent Richardson
Manager, End Use Marketing, North America
Dow
