Hydro One to Send 20 Highly Skilled Employees to Support Grid Recovery in California

Hydro One announced last week that it is mobilizing approximately 20 highly specialized forestry technicians to help inspect the electrical system and assist crews following the devastating effects of wildfires in California. The fires caused widespread damage, and as a result every kilometer of line must be inspected before local communities can access power safely. In order to prevent further fires from occurring in the region, Hydro One's highly trained forestry technicians traveled on Nov. 26 to begin inspecting equipment and identifying possible vegetation hazards along transmission lines.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this devastating fire," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "Our highly skilled forestry technicians are uniquely qualified to help inspect the system during this time of crisis. One of Hydro One's values is being empowered to act, that's why it is so important that we share our resources and staff expertize with our neighbours down south during this time of need."

Hydro One's hardworking and dedicated forestry department employees will help Pacific Gas and Electric Co. with their restoration efforts near Chico, California. The crews will support the inspection of 8,000 km of transmission lines and examine further risks associated with vegetation along the lines. As part of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, Hydro One has reciprocal agreements in place with North American utilities to provide assistance during significant power outages. In these mutual assistance situations, all costs are covered by the utility receiving help.

Hydro One has been recognized by the Edison Electric Institute for both its storm response and its mutual assistance efforts. This year, the company received an Emergency Recovery Award for its response following a major ice storm in April and Emergency Assistance Awards for its storm recovery efforts following the devastating nor'easter storms Riley and Quinn that hit the northeast U.S. in March.