European Energy Tech Company CESI Acquires Enernex

CESI, an energy technology consulting company headquartered in Europe, and EnerNex have announced a partnership through which EnerNex will be operating under the CESI umbrella.

The acquisition brings together two stable and profitable companies with complementary portfolios to provide utilities, energy investors and regulatory bodies around the world with engineering and consulting services related to cutting-edge, technology-driven energy solutions.

By partnering with EnerNex, CESI extends its service portfolio to the North American market, including extensive capabilities in engineering of complex high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, renewable integration and interconnections, power system studies and market design, and specifying and testing advanced meters. In turn, EnerNex gains access to references and expertise as part of the CESI global network, providing new opportunities for services in grid modernization, cybersecurity and power systems consulting.

EnerNex and CESI will combine their North American and European best practices and competencies in order to address complex challenges in the energy field. As an example, by 2020 all new homes in California will be required to have solar rooftop photovolatics (PV) installed, and EnerNex is already helping utilities in that state manage an increasing number of distributed energy resources connected to the network. Also, as sales of electric vehicles are projected to continue at an exponential rate of growth, CESI is providing guidance to global utilities on understanding and optimizing the flexibility that these resources can provide to the network, and how to create financial value from it.