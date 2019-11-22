Ampcontrol and MIDEL Partner to Improve Australian Power Network Reliability

Ampcontrol, an Australian electrical engineering company, and MIDEL, a brand of ester transformer fluids, have signed a partnership agreement. The companies will retrofill transformers containing flammable and toxic mineral oil with firesafe and environmentally friendly MIDEL in the Australian market.

As the newest MIDEL Service Partner, Ampcontrol’s expertise combined with MIDEL’s product will improve reliability and avoid future capital expenditure across Australian transformer fleets, safeguarding power distribution to industry and infrastructure.

The agreement addresses the growing demand across Australian industry for ester fluid transformer retrofills. Transformers across Ampcontrol’s client base will be retrofilled with MIDEL ester fluid, to improve overall performance and deliver significant cost savings, while mitigating risk of failure due to extreme weather, increasing power demand and new generation technologies coming onstream. MIDEL’s strong technical engagement is a complement to Ampcontrol’s significant transformer services capability set, combining to offer much-needed transformer upgrade solutions in the face of Australia’s power network challenges.

To showcase the new partnership and its wider benefits to Australia’s infrastructure, the two companies have planned technical seminars as part of a Retrofill Roadshow (registration open now) across three dates and cities; Gladstone, Newcastle and Melbourne on November 26, 27 and 28, respectively. The companies will co-present their joint offering, uniquely positioned to handle Australian conditions, to an audience of technical professionals.

Steve Jones, MIDEL Sales Director for Asia-Pacific commented: “Australia’s power network is under constant pressure from greater demand and new generation technologies coming onstream, in sometimes punishingly high ambient temperatures. With Ampcontrol, we are responding to the need to future-proof the country’s infrastructure, in the safest and most environmentally friendly way possible. By teaming up with an energy sector leader like Ampcontrol, we are combining our international experience and their local market knowledge to improve Australia’s grid reliability through transformer retrofills.”

Warwick Sommer, Ampcontrol’s Chief Operating Officer Mining and Infrastructure commented: “We are focused on delivering market-leading solutions to our customers that meet the unique challenges of their operations. We are proud of the breadth and depth of our transformer design, manufacture and services offerings. Working with high-quality partners, such as MIDEL, enhances our ability to deliver for our customers. We believe this partnership is well-timed as customers in Australia face growing transformer reliability challenges, and are actively looking at safer and more sustainable ways to manage these important assets.”

Visit the MIDEL Web site at www.midel.com or the Ampcontrol Web site at www.ampcontrolgroup.com.